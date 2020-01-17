Beth Phoenix reveals the one regret about her WWE career

Beth Phoenix has stated that she regrets not having a steel cage match in her WWE career. The former Divas Champion took to Twitter last night to reveal the same. She tweeted:

To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage.

Just as the NXT commentator tweeted her regret, Rachael Evers and Tegan Nox volunteered to help and fight her in a cage match. They tweeted:

Sign me up. Ready when you are, Glamazon 🙌 — Rachael Evers (@RachaelEversWWE) January 17, 2020

The WWE Women's division did not have a steel cage match during the time Beth was a full time wrestler. The Hall of Famer is currently a commentator on NXT, but did wrestle last year at WrestleMania.

There have been a few steel cage matches in the women's division in NXT. They even had the first ever Women's War Games match last year!

On the main roster, the first-ever Women's steel cage match took place between Becky Lynch and then SmackDown Women's champion Alexa Bliss in 2017. The match was made official by Daniel Bryan at that time and ended with Bliss retaining her title.

It was all thanks to the returning Mickey James, who entered the cage as La Luchadora and attacked Lynch.