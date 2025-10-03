Bianca Belair and 2 WWE Superstars who could improve the SmackDown women’s division

WWE SmackDown's women's division has been seemingly underwhelming lately compared to RAW. This appears to be due to poor booking by the creative team and the absence of prominent, standout female superstars on the roster.

Given this situation, many fans believe that the show needs some top wrestlers whose presence could help revive the women's division and create interesting storylines that would rekindle fans' interest in the roster.

Now, let's explore a few WWE Superstars who could improve the SmackDown Women's Division

#3. Former WWE Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been on hiatus after suffering broken fingers on her left hand in her last match at WrestleMania 41. She battled IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows for the Women's World Championship, which she lost after being pinned by SKY. The EST later made a brief return from injury at Evolution 2025 as the Special Guest Referee for the showdown between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

However, given that the WWE SmackDown women's roster has not been performing strongly lately, many now believe that the division could benefit from having a star such as Bianca Belair to boost its performance and excitement.

Moreover, The EST has achieved significant success since being called up to the main roster and consistently receives the most cheers from fans every week. As one of the fans' favorite female wrestlers, she could help revitalise the women's division upon her return.

#2. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey's last match in WWE was at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match by technical submission before announcing her departure from the company a few days later. However, later that same year, she came out of retirement and competed in other Independent wrestling events.

Given Rousey's legendary status throughout her career, she could help revitalize the SmackDown women's division if she were to return to the Stamford-based promotion. However, this is unlikely to happen, as the UFC Hall of Famer announced her official retirement from wrestling last month.

#1. Jordynne Grace

Earlier this year, it was reported that Jordynne Grace had signed with WWE after making previous appearances on NXT last year. Grace entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match at number 19, eliminating Jaida Parker, before finally being eliminated by Giulia.

However, the 29-year-old has advanced within the Stamford-based promotion's developmental brand, despite not having won any championship yet. Moreover, before signing with WWE, she achieved notable success in Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and on various independent circuits.

That said, having Triple H call Jordynne Grace up to the main roster to perform on SmackDown could be an ideal way to add more excitement to the women's division. Interestingly, given the momentum Grace has built in NXT, she could help develop more engaging storylines, attract more fans, and revive the division.

