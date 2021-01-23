Bianca Belair asks fans a big question ahead of tonight's SmackDown

Last week, Bianca Belair was the guest on Bayley's new SmackDown chat show, 'Ding Dong, Hello!' During the segment, Bayley disputed Bianca Belair's nickname of The EST of WWE.

To which Belair challenged Bayley to a match, there and then. However, Bayley responded to her with a different offer and challenged her to an obstacle course instead. Bianca Belair took Bayley's suggestion, and the pair are going to go head-to-head on tonight's episode.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown Bayley and Bianca Belair have been showing off how they are preparing for the contest, with the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion going down somewhat of a leftfield route with her workout choices, whilst Bianca Belair used her signature braid as a jump rope.

In the build-up to the show this evening, Bianca Belair posed the following question to her 229,000 Twitter followers:

As much as I don’t want to admit it... I have to give @itsBayleyWWE her props!

She IS an “EST” too... 👍🏾



Which “EST” is @itsBayleyWWE for challenging me to a obstacle course tonight on @WWEonFOX



A. Silli-EST

B. Dumb-EST

C. Dusti-EST

Or

D. All Of the Above pic.twitter.com/xBXdDoqgmj — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 22, 2021

The rivalry between Bayley and Bianca Belair has been ongoing for weeks on Friday Night SmackDown. It will be interesting to see where it goes during the obstacle course tonight, and also in next weekend's Royal Rumble, for which they have both declared their entry.

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair will debut on WWE Network this weekend

Wait hold up... This is just the trailer and I’m already 🥺



I don’t even know what to say... 🥰



I will be watching this for the 1st time along with everyone else on Sunday, and I am so excited & nervous to see how my story & thoughts unfold.



I put my heart in this one. https://t.co/ApezaLeuMS — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) January 21, 2021

SmackDown Superstar Bianca Belair is the focus of the newest edition of WWE Chronicle. The documentary will delve into the story of the star from her days in track and field, her journey to WWE, as well as her strong bond with her family.

The trailer for the show dropped online yesterday, and Bianca Belair reacted to it on her Twitter account, telling her fans that she is "excited and nervous" to see the final product when it airs this Sunday. In the trailer, The EST of WWE is seen becoming emotional when discussing her close relationship with her parents.

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair lands on WWE Network this Sunday, January 24th.