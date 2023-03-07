Bianca Belair attacked by former IMPACT wrestler after defeating 6-time champion on WWE RAW

Bianca Belair collided with Carmella on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

The match was made last week during a backstage segment between Adam Pearce and Chelsea Green. During the show, The Princess of Staten Island faced The EST of WWE's WrestleMania opponent, Asuka, which she lost.

On RAW this week, Carmella and Bianca Belair shared the ring once again. The current RAW Women's Champion showed off her athleticism throughout the bout.

Belair caught Mella off the ropes and slammed her onto the mat. She then dropped her back first onto her knee. Carmella tried to lock the champion in a head scissors submission, but the latter powered out of it.

Chelsea Green, who was at ringside, tried to get involved in the match. As Bianca was dragging her into the ring, Mella capitalized by hitting a superkick for a near fall. Later on, Chelsea tried to get involved in the match again by running into the ring, but she was sent over the second rope.

Belair then threw her over the barricade. She finished things off by hitting the KOD for the win. Carmella and Chelsea Geen attacked her after the match. Asuka then came out and sprayed Green with the blue mist. The Empress of Tomorrow and The EST of WWE then had a staredown in the ring.

