Bianca Belair and Bayley set to face each other inside Hell in a Cell; Two new matches added to the card

Hell in a Cell is all set to be one of the biggest pay-per-views to watch out for, featuring stars like Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and many more. Following tonight's episode of SmackDown, the match card for Hell in a Cell has been updated.

Two new matches have been added to the card, as well as a major update to the SmackDown Women's Championship match.

Bianca Belair and Bayley will do battle inside Hell in a Cell. The stipulation was decided after the SmackDown Women's Champion issued the challenge to the Role Model.

Additionally, WWE confirmed that Seth Rollins will face Cesaro at the event. Kevin Owens will also be looking to settle the score with Sami Zayn after his distraction cost him his match.

All three matches will be extremely interesting to watch, especially the SmackDown Women's Championship match between Bianca Belair and Bayley. It will only be the fourth match to feature women inside the colossal structure.

Roman Reigns defeated Rey Mysterio inside Hell in a Cell

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio were originally meant to meet at Hell in a Cell inside the satanic structure. However, Mysterio's need to get his hands on Roman Reigns forced WWE to move the match back to SmackDown.

Unfortunately, things did not end well for Rey, as he was completely crushed under the dominance of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief appeared to be in a pickle early on in the match but turned the tables later to win the match.

The WWE Universal Champion sent Rey Mysterio home with two simple messages: "Acknowledge Me!" and "Happy Father's Day!".

Once again it appeared that Roman Reigns was unbeatable, and he proved that once more inside Hell in a Cell. It was a shame we could not see the match at Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, but it was an amazing match that closed out SmackDown.

