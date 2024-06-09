Bianca Belair to betray Jade Cargill when they lose their belts - 3 possible finishes to the Women's Tag Title three-way

After the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles in a three-way match at Clash at the Castle 2024. This title bout will also feature Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn and the team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark.

The match was confirmed after Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn interfered in the title match between Belair & Cargill and Baszler & Stark. This interference led the Stamford-based promotion to declare this three-way clash for June 15, 2024.

This article will discuss three possible outcomes for this Women's Tag Team title match at the upcoming Scotland premium live event.

#3. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill could retain their titles

One potential finish the WWE Universe could witness at Clash at the Castle:Scotland is Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill emerging victorious and retaining their Women's Tag Team titles. Their run so far has impressed the fans and could go on for more time before there is a stronger team or any dissension between the duo.

The pairing of Belair and Cargill is a formidable combination of two powerhouse stars, making it likely they will retain their titles at the Scotland PLE. To secure their retention, they could pin a member from either of the opposing teams.

#2. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre might finally capture their first main roster title

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre are both former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, with their reign on the NXT brand lasting 83 days. However, Clash at the Castle could be a fitting opportunity to give Dawn and Fyre their first main roster title reign.

This Scotland PLE offers a perfect opportunity for Dawn and Fyre to shine on an international stage, garnering attention from the WWE Universe worldwide. A victory here would not only solidify their status but also elevate their presence on the main roster.

Additionally, both Isla and Alba are Scotland natives, which heightens their chances of emerging victorious in front of their hometown crowd.

#1. Baszler and Starks could win the titles, then Bianca Belair might betray Cargill

One of the major surprises that could unfold at Clash at the Castle: Scotland is the potential betrayal by the EST of WWE, Bianca Belair, of her tag team partner, Jade Cargill. In this scenario, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Starks could manage to secure the victory, becoming the new champions in the three-way match.

Following the match, Belair could unexpectedly turn heel, launching an assault on Cargill. She might blame Cargill for the potential title loss and sever ties with her. This could set the stage for a full-fledged feud between the two post-Clash at the Castle.

Fans have been speculating about Bianca Belair's heel turn for months, and the Scotland PLE could finally be the setting for this anticipated villainous turn.

