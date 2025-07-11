Bianca Belair to finally return, double champion to shock the world? - 4 Finishes for the Women's Battle Royal at WWE Evolution

WWE is gearing up for a busy weekend. On Friday, SmackDown will air. Then, on Saturday, both NXT Great American Bash and Saturday Night's Main Event will take place back-to-back.

Arguably, the most exciting show of the weekend will be on Sunday. The sports entertainment juggernaut will host Evolution, an all-women's premium live event featuring major stars such as Rhea Ripley, Trish Stratus, Tiffany Stratton, and Becky Lynch, among others.

One match that fans are quite intrigued about is the Women's Battle Royal. It is expected that legends, current stars, and numerous NXT performers will participate in the match. In fact, several names have already been confirmed, including Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, and Izzi Dame.

With so many stars confirmed and many likely not revealed yet, how might this match unfold? This article will take a look at a handful of potential finishes for the massive Women's Battle Royal taking place this Sunday.

#4. Stephanie Vaquer could eliminate Giulia to win

Stephanie Vaquer is an incredible performer. She found success in Japan and Mexico, even competing at AEW's Forbidden Door, before joining WWE. While on NXT, she managed to win both the NXT Women's Title and the NXT Women's North American Championship.

The incredibly talented performer joined WWE's main roster following WrestleMania around the same time as Giulia and Roxanne Perez. Since joining Monday Night RAW, she has won over Ivy Nile and Liv Morgan, albeit the latter was in a Triple Threat Match.

Given the history between Giulia and Stephanie, who were friends turned enemies on NXT, the Women's Battle Royal ending with just the two of them would be perfect. In the end, Stephanie could land a devastating headbutt on The Beautiful Madness, sending Giulia crashing to the floor and giving La Primera the win.

#3. Tatum Paxley could shock the world at Evolution

Tatum Paxley is a rising star in WWE. The gothic, somewhat crazy, performer has perfected her character work. She is strong on the microphone and excellent in the ring. In theory, the sky should be the limit for Paxley.

Recently, the WWE NXT star has been aligning herself with The Culling. The stable includes Niko Vance, Izzi Dame, and Shawn Spears. Zaria and Sol Ruca have tried to save Tatum from the cult-like group.

Among everyone announced for the match, Tatum is considered one of the least likely to win by most fans. However, Paxley could surprise everyone and win the match. For example, she might land a dropkick on Nia Jax that shockingly sends the powerful woman directly to the floor, thus giving Tatum the victory.

#2. Nia Jax could shockingly win by eliminating every other person

Nia Jax has been on a roll since returning to WWE a few years ago. Many fans were skeptical about her comeback, but Nia worked hard and eventually became Queen of the Ring and even held the world title.

The dominant star was recently seen challenging for the WWE Women's Championship. On SmackDown in Saudi Arabia, Nia battled Tiffany Stratton in a Last Women's Standing Match. Jax ultimately fell short, however, and did not win the gold.

At Evolution, Nia could go on a tear that had never been seen before. Not only might Nia win the Women's Battle Royal, but she could do the unthinkable: Jax could eliminate every single competitor in the bout. Nia could be directly responsible for the elimination of every other performer. This would be historic and shocking.

#1. Bianca Belair could return at WWE Evolution and win

Bianca Belair has been one of the faces of WWE for many years. She joined the main roster in 2020 and has since captured world titles on both RAW and SmackDown. She is also a multiple-time tag team champion.

Unfortunately, The EST of WWE has rarely been seen since WrestleMania. Belair suffered a hand injury and has been absent for most of the past three months, apart from a brief appearance or two that didn't involve any action.

Supposing Bianca is healthy enough to return, The EST could be a surprise entrant in the Women's Battle Royal. From there, she could eliminate Nia Jax, a long-time foe of hers, to win the bout and earn a title match at Clash in Paris.

