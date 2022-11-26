Bianca Belair issues warning ahead of major announcement tonight on WWE SmackDown

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has sent out a warning to her opponents at Survivor Series ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The EST will be announcing the final member of her WarGames team tonight on SmackDown. Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and the mystery superstar will battle Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross in the women's WarGames match tomorrow night at the premium live event in Boston.

Bianca took to Twitter, stating that her opponents cannot prepare if they do not know what is coming. Belair added that she will be announcing the 5th and final member of the WarGames team later tonight on the blue brand.

"Can’t prepare for what you don’t know what’s coming…TONIGHT on #Smackdown I name our 5th member...#WarGames #SurvivorSeries," tweeted Beliar.

Bianca Belair wants a big match against WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley are viewed as the future of the women's division in WWE by most wrestling fans. Belair recently spoke with WrestleRant and praised Ripley. The EST added that she would love to have a huge match against the 26-year-old down the line.

"You think about it, Rhea and I have been going at it for years, in NXT where we’re fighting to take Shayna Baszler down, Rhea got her I didn’t. I went after Rhea again and I failed. We crossed paths again at the Royal Rumble where I won and went onto WrestleMania, I won my first title at WrestleMania, she won her first title at the same WrestleMania. So like we’re on equal sides doing amazing things, and we’re eventually gonna cross paths. I think that’s a WrestleMania match." From 13:30 to 14:21”

Becky Lynch has been rumored to be returning to the company for some time now. Lynch stood by Belair's side when Damage CTRL arrived in WWE at SummerSlam earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if The Man makes her return and joins Bianca's team for Survivor Series WarGames.

Which WWE Superstar do you believe will be the final member of Bianca's team? Let us know in the comments section below.

