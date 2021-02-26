Bianca Belair to make her WrestleMania decision on SmackDown tonight

Bianca Belair became the fourth woman to win the WWE Royal Rumble back in January, after beating out stiff competition from the likes of recent RAW call-up Rhea Ripley, and multiple-time Champion Charlotte Flair. The EST of WWE has been biding her time with her choice of opponent for WrestleMania and is still yet to choose between RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

After men's Royal Rumble winner Edge made his choice at Elimination Chamber, when he speared WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it has been announced that Bianca Belair will make her decision tonight on SmackDown.

My decision for the grandEST stage of them all!#WrESTleMania



Y’all ready? https://t.co/Ym5panDHF1 — Bianca Belair (@BiancaBelairWWE) February 26, 2021

There has been much speculation over who Bianca Belair will choose to face at The Show of Shows come April. Most fans seem to be set on Belair facing Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship and remain on WWE's Blue Brand.

However, the popular star could hop over to the Red Brand to vie for the RAW Women's Championship. She could even throw a curveball in the same way the 2020 winner Charlotte Flair did, and challenge Io Shirai for the NXT Championship, which she came close to winning many times.

Whichever decision Bianca Belair chooses to make, she could be walking out of WrestleMania as a women's champion.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks recently challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

Following a segment together on Bayley's SmackDown chat show, "Ding Dong, Hello!", Belair and Banks teamed up to fight for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against current titleholders Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax at Elimination Chamber.

The duo have paired up on a few occasions in tag team competition, including when they scored a victory over Bayley and Natalya at the most recent edition of WWE's Tribute to the Troops in late 2020.

Could the pair end up becoming rivals on tonight's SmackDown? Sound off in the comment section below.