Bianca Belair on what it would mean to win the Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair is one of many women who has declared her entry for the 2021 Royal Rumble. The event is just around the corner and is set to take place this weekend, on January 31st. After last year's stellar Royal Rumble which established Bianca Belair as a force to be reckoned with, the star has emerged as a favorite among fans to win this year's match.

Bianca Belair recently sat down with The New York Post to discuss her chances in the 2021 Royal Rumble, and what winning this year would mean to her. Belair said the following:

"Winning this year would mean everything. That’s something that would bring a feeling that I can’t even put into words. The answer is just a feeling. It’s a feeling like everything you put into being a WWE Superstar it’s all making sense, it’s all coming together. This would be your ticket to get to WrestleMania. Everybody’s dream is to have a match at WrestleMania, so winning this Rumble would mean the world to me."

Bianca Belair continued, weighing in on the high expectations placed on her, following her record-breaking 2020 performance:

"The expectations are high for me this year being that I tied for the most eliminations at eight and I lasted over 30 minutes and everyone is like how is she gonna top (that) this year? And, I think how could I possibly top this year other than winning."

Bianca Belair holds a Royal Rumble record

In the 2020 Royal Rumble, Bianca Belair entered at number two, behind Alexa Bliss. At the time, Belair was an NXT star, and wasn't as widely known by the WWE Universe as she is presently.

In the 2020 match, Bianca Belair surpassed the previous elimination record set by Michelle McCool by throwing eight Superstars over the top rope. The record was later matched by former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

