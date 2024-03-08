Bianca Belair needs to make a huge WrestleMania challenge to former WWE champion tonight if she wants another epic match

WrestleMania 40 is less than a month away and Bianca Belair's direction for the two-night extravaganza is up in the air. Belair has been part of the title picture in the last three WrestleMania in WWE and is a trailblazer in the company. However, clouds of uncertainty have loomed over her head this year.

To get a spot at the biggest spectacle in sports entertainment, the EST would have to carve a path for herself this week on SmackDown. She needs to make a huge challenge to a former NXT Women's Champion for The Show of Shows. The name in question is Tiffany Stratton.

Ever since her main roster debut, Stratton has been grabbing eyeballs with her charisma and in-ring skills. She gave a glimpse of it at the Elimination Chamber earlier this year with her jaw-dropping performance in the women's chamber match. WWE seemingly has major plans for her going forward.

Therefore, with Stratton and Belair both looking to get a spot at The Show of Shows, it will be apt if they lock horns against each other. This is a match that needs to happen, as this will not only put the EST on the April extravaganza but will also elevate the 24-year-old Tiffy significantly.

Hence, Bianca Belair needs to challenge the Blockbuster Blonde at WrestleMania 40 if she wants an epic match at the grand event in Philadelphia.

WWE seemingly saving the potential Bianca Belair vs. Jade Cargill match

Ever since Jade Cargill signed with World Wrestling Entertainment, the wrestling world has been weaving the threads of a dream bout for her, which was against Bianca Belair. It is because the two women share quite a resemblance because of their powerhouse strength.

What augmented fans' excitement was when these two women came face-to-face at the Women's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. However, since then, the company has not shown any potential clues about going in this direction.

There was neither any confrontation between the two nor did WWE tease anything. The match, which was supposedly on the cards for WrestleMania 40, seems to have been scrapped. WWE might be saving the blockbuster feud between Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for later.

While it is still uncertain at this point, the prospect of them having a match at The Show of Shows cannot be ruled out.

