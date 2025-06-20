Bianca Belair to return as a surprise Queen of the Ring entrant and replace top superstar? Exploring potential WWE SmackDown possibility

Bianca Belair made a massive return on the May 30 episode of SmackDown after losing against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. However, she has been off the WWE screen since then. While fans are wondering why The EST wasn't a part of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, the star might return and enter the QOTR semi-finals in a shocking twist.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown will feature Asuka clashing with Alexa Bliss in the semi-finals of the QOTR Tournament. The Five Feet of Fury has been in a cold war with Charlotte Flair for a while now on the blue brand. Adding to this, Bliss snatched the victory from The Queen in the first round of the tournament to advance to the semis. With this in mind, the 14-time Women's Champion might take her revenge on Bliss and attack her before the match.

In a shocking twist, Bianca Belair could make a massive return on the blue brand and take the place of Alexa Bliss in the QOTR semi-finals. While the above scenario might sound promising, it is speculative. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what will happen on SmackDown.

Bianca Belair to face IYO SKY at SummerSlam?

If the speculated return of Bianca Belair as a surprise entrant in the Queen of the Ring semi-finals happens on SmackDown, there is a possibility the EST might secure the victory and advance to the final.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion will be on a mission to capture the Women's World Championship after failing to do so at WrestleMania 41. With this in mind, she could pull off a big win tonight against Asuka and go ahead to secure the victory at the Queen of the Ring Tournament final. It will earn her another title shot against IYO SKY at SummerSlam.

Bianca Belair clashing with IYO SKY at The Biggest Party of the Summer would be a blockbuster match. Fans will want to see the EST lock horns with The Genius of the Sky in a singles contest.

However, the above angle remains mere speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

