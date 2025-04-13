Bianca Belair ruled out of WrestleMania 41 due to shock twist? Exploring consequences of major WWE star entering title picture

Bianca Belair could be ruled out of WrestleMania 41 due to a shocking twist. The EST will be facing Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals. This reason for the shocking twist could only be from none other than her friend Jade Cargill.

Ad

At WrestleMania 41, 'The Storm' could pull off double duty. She could face Naomi on Night One and defeat her. On Night Two, she could attack Bianca Belair right before her match and take her out of the title match. One potential reason for her attack could be her ongoing drama with Naomi.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, Bianca Belair came to know Naomi was the person who had attacked Cargill. However, as WrestleMania came closer, the former women's champion was more focused on her WrestleMania match and title opportunity than standing beside her friend.

Ad

Trending

Ad

This could be a major reason for the former AEW star to cost The EST her opportunity at WrestleMania 41. While The Strom was out injured, Belair teamed with Naomi and gave her Cargill's tag title. But once the truth was revealed and Naomi accepted guilt for the attack, Bianca didn't seem to bother except questioning The Glow once. Soon after, the star switched brands to go after gold.

WWE could start this rivalry on the second night of WrestleMania 41. This story could see its climax with a blockbuster match at SummerSlam 2025.

Ad

Rhea Ripley will majorly be focusing on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41

At the end of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event this year, the originally scheduled Women's World Championship match was Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley. However, so much has happened in the past few weeks that we have a Triple Threat, with IYO SKY being the defending champion.

With the tension between Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley so intense, many fans feel both superstars are not giving enough importance to the defending champion. Speaking in an interview, Mami claimed she knows what IYO brings to the table, but she will majorly focus on Belair as the latter screwed her twice.

Ad

"I mean, going into WrestleMania 41, I feel like, yes, I’m going to be focusing on Bianca, because she screwed me out of my opportunity twice now by being there and wanting to be a part of the spotlight and taking that away from me when she knows how much this opportunity meant to me."

Ad

The three women will face each other on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. IYO SKY walks into her second consecutive WrestleMania as the world champion. Last year, she failed to defend her WWE Women's Championship. Time will tell if she can turn her fortunes around as this time she has to defeat not one, but two competitors this time around.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andrew Rego Andrew is a WWE writer with Sportskeeda since 2021. He is a childhood WWE fan, watching the show since the age of nine, making his reason to write about WWE a no-brainer. Andrew started his career writing about Cricket, Football and more for leading Indian Sports broadcaster, Star Sports. He then worked for Essentially Sports and InsideSport as a WWE writer in the WWE/AEW division.



Andrew joined SportsKeeda in 2021. He works in the Trends team that helps WWE fans around the globe find answers to all their questions. Apart from writing for Sportskeeda, Andrew is also a football coach with State level team Mumbai Ultras. Know More