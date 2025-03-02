Bianca Belair’s Elimination Chamber win to be revoked on the orders of WWE CCO Triple H? Exploring why it’s possible

  • home icon
By Nayan Kumawat
Modified Mar 02, 2025 07:48 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer of WWE! (Pic Credit: WWE.com)

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 Premium Live Event is in the books. Bianca Belair has punched her ticket to WrestleMania as she won the traditional women’s Chamber bout and will face the winner of the Women’s World title bout between champion Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky. However, things might take an unexpected turn, and Triple H could revoke Belair’s win.

The first major surprise on the card was Jade Cargill’s return at the start of the match and launching a vicious attack on Naomi, leaving everyone perplexed, especially Bianca Belair, who kept on screaming from the pod for Cargill to stop.

Jade attacking The Glow can be seen as the former AEW star confirming her assault last year was indeed an insider job. Many still believe Belair was the true mastermind and Naomi has just been framed.

In a shocking twist, in his investigation, Nick Aldis could reveal that the actual mastermind behind Cargill’s attack was Bianca Belair and not Naomi. WWE CCO Triple H could revoke Belair’s Chamber win and might compensate The Glow by giving her the number one contender’s spot since she was not pinned after the attack by Cargill. This potential angle would plant seeds for the feud between Cargill and Belair.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative at this point.

A former WWE employee opens up on the real-life equation between Jade and Bianca

The majority of fans might not know that last year, former WWE employee Jonathan Coachman revealed details on the real-life relationship between The Storm and The EST of WWE.

Last year, while speaking on the Coach and Bro Show on Backstage Pass, Jonathan Coachman revealed that he had heard from his sources within the company that Jade and Bianca do not get along behind the scenes. Here’s what he had to say:

"I've also heard that she [Cargill] and Bianca Belair do not get along at all. It's from reliable sources. They don't get along. Now you have two spectacular-looking women in Bianca and Jade. You can't look any better than they do. But Bianca's already been in the main event, so you're asking her to give somebody the rub. Of course, she's going to be pissed off. She makes her own gear, and Jade doesn't make her own gear. Do you see how that could lead to something?" He said.

With a lot happening on the Road to WrestleMania, it will be interesting to see if the WWE creative team somehow unveils the darker side of Bianca Belair and reveals her as the true mastermind behind Jade’s attack.

Edited by Arsh Das
