Current RAW women's champion Bianca Belair is looking forward to returning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year's WWE Crown Jewel.

The premium live event is scheduled to take place on November 5 in Riyadh. Elimination Chamber was the first event to be held in the country this year, and during the show, The EST of WWE defeated five other stars inside Elimination Chamber to win the eponymous match. This earned her the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38.

Speaking to Arab News' The Mayman Show, Bianca Belair said she's psyched to return to KSA for Crown Jewel, and she's hopeful that it'll keep happening.

“I’m very psyched to be back in and now this will be my third time going back to Saudi Arabia. So it’s a show that we all now look forward to because we know that it’s going to hopefully continue to keep happening. It’s one of the bigger premium live events. So I’m excited to come back and I want to just come back and experience more culture too," said Belair.

Bianca Belair reveals that one of her main goals is to defeat Charlotte Flair

The Queen is the member of The Fourhorsewomen of WWE that the EST of WWE hasn't defeated in a championship match. The two stars have collided for the RAW Women's Title, but the former was able to retain the gold.

During the same interview, Belair stated that she wants to score a victory over Charlotte Flair, no matter where it is.

“Everyone knows that when I first came in, she was one of the main ones that I was always saying that I looked up to.” One of my main goals is now to finally beat Flair," said Belair.

The two stars could possibly collide at Survivor Series in a Champion vs. Champion match if Bianca Belair is still champion by then and if Charlotte reclaims her title after she returns.

