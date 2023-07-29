Bianca Belair teams up with current rival to defeat reigning champions on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Bianca Belair joined forces with Charlotte Flair to take on Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green in a tag team match.

The bout was made after the new Women's Tag Team Champions confronted the EST of WWE backstage during her interview. She challenged them to a match, but The Queen showed up and said she didn't want Belair to be less than a hundred percent before SummerSlam.

She then appointed herself as Bianca's partner against Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, setting up a tag team match for the show. Even though the two former SmackDown Women's Champions are rivals, they managed to co-exist for a while.

During the bout, Deville laid out Bianca Belair with a big boot. Later on, Charlotte hit Chelsea Green with a spear and tagged in her partner. Green tried to go for The Un-Pretty-Her, but Belair picked her up for the Kiss of Death. Flair then tagged herself in and hit Chelsea with a big boot while the latter was still on Bianca's shoulders.

Charlotte then pinned Chelsea Green to give her team the victory. After the match, she got into an argument with Bianca Belair. The two stars are set to compete in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam for Asuka's WWE Women's Championship.

