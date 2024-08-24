Bianca Belair to turn heel and attack Jade Cargill; huge title change? 4 possible finishes for the WWE Women's Tag Team Title match at Bash in Berlin

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently added another match to Bash in Berlin, which will see the Women's Tag Team Champions in action. The Unholy Union is now scheduled to put their tag team gold on the line against former champions Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the Germany-bound premium live event.

Alba Fyre and Isha Dawn won the titles at Clash at the Castle in a Triple Threat Match against the team of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark and then-champions Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Here, we look at four potential finishes to The Unholdy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin. So, without further ado, let's begin.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

#1. Bianca Belair turns on Jade Cargill after loss in the title match

Trending

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair have worked as a tag team on SmackDown for months. They have a shot at reclaiming the top spot in the division, but a potential failure at Bash in Berlin could see the EST of WWE turn on her partner. The match's closing moments could see a mistake from Cargill potentially cost them the bout.

This may lead to a frustrated Belair attacking Cargill after the match to set up an intense feud on the blue brand. The creative team could use the opportunity to book a solid storyline involving both superstars without having them dispute over a title. Instead, a potential in-ring bout at Bad Blood could start an epic trilogy that would mutually benefit Belair and Cargill.

#2. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill reclaim the WWE Tag Team Championship

Although splitting the former Women's Tag Team Champions seems compelling, Triple H may refrain from pulling the trigger just yet. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill were fairly impressive during their title reign, but they would need a better run on screen for an effective betrayal angle in the future. Thus, the creative team may look at booking a second championship run to help strengthen their bond.

It is worth noting that Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have had the upper hand in almost all their altercations with Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre since they won the gold at Clash at the Castle. The two babyfaces finally have a chance to exact perfect revenge by dethroning the Unholy Union to win back their tag team gold at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

#3. The Unholy Union attacked after title loss at Bash in Berlin

The reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions successfully defended their gold on RAW earlier this week, merely days before Bash in Berlin. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated Damage CTRL and The Pure Fusion Collective to retain their title in a Triple-Threat match. While their victory was impressive, they may be headed toward a massive title loss.

Triple H could decide to put the Women's Tag Team Championship back on Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and task them with building up their credibility by awarding them a clean victory at Bash in Berlin. But the post-match segment can also see Dawn and Fyre fall victim to a ruthless attack from Damage CTRL or The Pure Fusion Collective to build anticipation around the next challengers.

#4. Blair Davenport helps The Unholy Union retain their WWE Women's Tag Team championship

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre may have won the tag team championships more than two months ago, but they only recently started gaining momentum. They have a reliable ally in Blair Davenport, and the three stars joined forces a few weeks ago on blue brand, where Davenport helped the champions against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The newly formed alliance faced Naomi, Belair, and Cargill in a Six-Woman Tag Team match on this week's SmackDown.

The champions' side suffered defeat after Naomi pinned Davenport for the win. The latter could compensate for this recent loss by helping Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn retain their Women's Tag Team Championship at Bash in Berlin. This may help establish a faction war on WWE SmackDown, giving more names a fair share of opportunity to shine and elevate their position on the roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback