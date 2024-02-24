Bianca Belair to turn heel after brutal loss and challenge 31-year-old star at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Bianca Belair couldn't win the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match despite her best efforts. She may unleash her dark side to find an opponent at WWE WrestleMania 40.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, Bianca Belair fought a hard battle against Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch at the end but came up short as Liv rolled her up to score an elimination. As Lynch celebrated her victory, a disappointed Bianca sat in the ring's corner. It has been a while since fans saw the SmackDown Superstar disappointed in herself.

This moment could realistically be the start of a massive heel turn leading up to The Grandest Stage of Them All. The loss could make the EST desperate for a match at WrestleMania, assaulting several stars in an attempt to secure a worthy opponent for the company's flagship show. The perfect challenger could be none other than Jade Cargill.

Cargill made a memorable debut at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match and ensured fans viewed her as a megastar moving forward. While she hasn't signed a contract for any brand yet, she may do it soon and target a corrupted Bianca Belair, thus ensuring fans' support and a dream opponent for The Show of Shows.

While this scenario is very likable, it is nowhere near confirmed yet. It is just speculation for now.

What else could Bianca Belair do at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Bianca Belair may not have a WrestleMania opponent as of now, but WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 may have teased her match at the upcoming premium live event. Considering Liv Morgan pinned her to eliminate her from the competition, she could go after Morgan to set up a match at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The EST of WWE had another great confrontation during the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber match, and it was against Tiffany Stratton. The two stars' athletic ability is unmatched, and a battle between the two could realistically be set for The Show of Shows.

Considering the company brings several legends for the Showcase of The Immortals, the multi-time Women's Champion may also face a returning veteran like Lita, Trish Stratus, or someone else.

What do you think the EST of WWE will do at WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section.