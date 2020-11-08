Bianca Belair was traded to SmackDown in the recent WWE Draft. The EST of WWE made an instant impact on the blue brand, beating Zelina Vega in her first match on SmackDown, and decisively so. Belair showed us why she's one of the top prospects in all of WWE right now, showcasing her speed and power in a highly impressive performance.

Bianca Belair was recently interviewed by ComicBook.com. During the interview, Belair opened up about how she makes all her own ring gear as well as who she wants to face at WrestleMania.

Speaking about her ring gear, Bianca Belair revealed that she makes all of her own ring gear and also does her own hair and makeup:

I make all of my gear. I feel like I have visions in my head of exactly what I want and I just feel like... I'm very picky and very particular. I'm a little bit of a control freak, and so it's like, 'Can't nobody do it like me or do it better than me.' And I call myself the EST, so I just do everything myself. I do my hair, I do my makeup, I do my gear, and I'm self-made. I do it all myself.

Bianca Belair wants Sasha Banks at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair also went on to say that she wants to challenge SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks at WrestleMania:

I would love to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at WrestleMania. That's the biggest stage that you can win it on. It'd be my first title ever, so of course, I have to say WrestleMania. When I debuted on SmackDown, everyone kept asking me like, 'Who do you want to fight?' I'm like, 'I just want to fight everybody at this point', but of course I want to fight the woman that is holding the SmackDown women's title, so I have to say definitely WrestleMania, Bianca Belair versus Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair recently beat Billie Kay and Natalya in a triple threat match to book her place on the SmackDown Women's team for Survivor Series.

You can check out Bianca Belair's full interview with ComicBook.com HERE.