Big Cass News: Former WWE superstar suffers seizure at independent event

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 706 // 09 Dec 2018, 10:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Let's wish Cass a very speedy recovery indeed

What's the story?

Big Cass was supposed to compete at a House of Hardcore event but suffered a seizure during the intermission, and had to be hospitalised. Bill Pritchard from WrestleZone was on ground and provided us with an update.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray attended to the man, until an ambulance was called. We will let you know more about the situation as it develops.

In case you didn't know...

Big Cass was one half of the Enzo and Cass Tag Team. He was released from WWE earlier this year, and has since gone on to compete in the independent circuit.

Big Cass' last feud was with a returning Daniel Bryan, where the big man made fun of Bryan's height. Cass has gone on to say that he is remorseful for his actions and understands why he was released by the company. Carmella, who was merely a valet for Enzo and Cass at one point, is the only member of the outfit still with WWE.

The heart of the matter

This was the message that Pritchard sent WrestleZone, that was uploaded on the site, following this incident:

It happened during a planned intermission. After they got him help, they cleared the room and had everyone go back to their seats. Dreamer just made a speech and said to say a prayer for him. Said it was not drug related. Cass is on his way to the hospital via ambulance.

Cass was at the merch table before the incident took place. All of us at Sportskeeda wish him the best for a speedy recovery.

What's next?

We can only hope that Big Cass makes out of this and is back to full health. The man has tonnes of potential, and could still have a great wrestling career. Let's hope for the best, for the big man.

Please send your wishes out to Big Cass in the comments below.

Advertisement