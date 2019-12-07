Big Cass reveals which WWE Hall of Famer helped him recently

Nishant Jayaram News 07 Dec 2019, 07:37 IST

Big Cass

Former WWE Superstar Big Cass has not had the best of times lately, having been let go of by WWE and then facing mental health issues.

During Chris Jericho's podcast, Big Cass revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has helped him mentally and emotionally during his toughest times.

"So then when I had the seizure he called me. We had a heart-to-heart, and then he kept checking in with me. And then after we did the Garden in April, the night before WrestleMania, he had heard from somebody that I was sober, in great shape, doing well. So he called me and congratulated me on that and was like, ‘All right. Now me and you are gonna get work, we’re gonna get you back in shape for wrestling, to make a wrestling comeback.’" (H/T 411Mania)

He revealed that the WWE Hall of Famer is positive and has a great mindset, and that DDP has helped him become strong emotionally and mentally, adding that he has benefitted more emotionally and mentally than physically under DDP's guidance.

DDP has helped several former WWE Superstars with his DDP Yoga, including the likes of Jake "The Snake" Roberts and Scott Hall.

Cass now wrestles on the indie circuit following his stint with WWE.