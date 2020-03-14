Big contract signing and Rob Gronkowski confirmed for next week's SmackDown

Spear vs. Spear at the Show of Shows!

Friday Night SmackDown emanated from the WWE Performance Center and was filled with many newsworthy tidbits. Among the stories coming out were that there would be a contract signing between Goldberg and Roman Reigns involving the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36. News that Rob Gronkowski would be appearing on next week's show was also announced by Mojo Rawley during the show.

Reigns appeared in the ring for an interview with Michael Cole. He reiterated that he was there every day putting in the work and that he had been groomed for this spot since he was a child. The Big Dog wanted to give the WWE Universe a full-time Champion instead of the part-time Goldberg.

The Big Dog claimed that he was going to recapture the Universal Championship, a belt that he never officially lost. Later in the show, it was announced that the Spear vs. Spear match would see its two participants in a contract signing next week.

After news of his reaching a deal with WWE was mentioned during the Satin Sheet on WWE Backstage, it now appears that Gronkowski won't keep us waiting long. During SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center, Gronk's friend Rawley revealed in manic fashion that his friend would be appearing on next week's SmackDown emanating from New Orleans.

Will the ring be able to contain all of those Superstars? And will the show once again emanate from the WWE PC? One thing is certain - next week's show will certainly be one for the ages for many reasons. Tune in or miss out on the action!