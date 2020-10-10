Big details on Kevin Owens' backstage relationship with Vince McMahon revealed 

Kevin Owens recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Bleacher Report, and the former WWE Universal Champion opened up on his backstage relationship with Vince McMahon.

Owens said that there had been times when he was not conformable approaching Vince McMahon for a conversation. KO described his career as a 'roller coaster' ride, and he admitted that it wasn't always rosy.

Kevin Owens said that he wouldn't want to go into Vince McMahon's office until he accomplished the WWE's boss' task. Owens said that Vince McMahon's door is always open to him regarding talks about personal matters. In fact, Owens said that he'd discussed mostly life matters and nothing related to wrestling with Vince McMahon in the past few months.

According to Kevin Owens, McMahon is always receptive, and while the WWE CEO may not always agree, the relationship they have is pretty healthy.

"I speak to him whenever I need to. There have been times where I didn't feel as comfortable going to talk to him because my career has been a bit of a roller coaster in WWE."

"There have been times where I almost didn't want to go back in his office to talk to him until I felt like I delivered what he wanted. Then I could look him in the eye and say, 'All right, what's next?' As far as the personal stuff goes, whether it's the handling of the virus or anything else like that, his door's always open. I'd say we've discussed life matters more than anything wrestling-related over the past few months. I don't know if he has that kind of relationship with everybody, but I'm pretty comfortable telling him anything I need to tell him, and he's always very receptive. He won't always agree, but that's the nature of humans and conversations, so I'd say we have a good relationship."

Kevin Owens' future

Kevin Owens faced The Fiend in the main event of the most recent episode of SmackDown, and KO suffered a clean loss at the hands of Wyatt.

Owens is currently embroiled in a feud with Aleister Black on RAW; however, there is a possibility of KO getting drafted to the Blue brand. The Draft episode of RAW should give us an answer about Kevin Owens' future.