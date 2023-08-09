Big E and 2 other WWE stars currently dealing with career-threatening injuries

As a WWE Superstar, every member of the roster risks their physical well-being daily. Regardless of the various dangers a match poses, superstars will look to put on a show for the paying fans in attendance. However, over the years, many performers have picked up injuries so severe they have either had to retire or take a lengthy amount of time off.

In recent years, WWE stars such as Jason Jordan and Tyson Kidd have both had to hang up their boots for good after the pair picked up career-ending injuries. Also, legendary performers like Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart did return for one-off matches years later, and they, too, had to retire during the peak of their popularity.

Today, various performers working in WWE have been out of action due to injury. Join us as we look at those seemingly dealing with ailments that may end their careers for good.

#3 - Big E's horrific neck injury

Last year on the March 11th episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Big E and his New Day teammate Kofi Kingston faced off against Sheamus and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes in a tag team match.

Halfway through the contest, Holland attempted to belly-to-belly suplex Big E while they were outside the ring. However, the former WWE Champion landed directly on his neck, seriously injuring his neck and spine.

Having been away from the ring for over a year, Big E was recently asked by Haus of Wrestling for the latest on his ongoing injury:

"We did the year checkup, and all that stuff looks great, as well. But on the other side, you know, I also talked to spine specialists, some who've worked on people in the company and done their fusions, and they said like, 'Hey, I would not wrestle again if I were you.' So, for me, at 37, these are things that I think about, I think about quality of life. When I started this job at 23 years old, and probably had a bit of a death wish and was okay dying in the ring; I now, at 37, would like to not die in the ring; I would like to do other things with my life." (H/T Haus of Wrestling)

Given the danger that his job holds and considering the doctor's advice, March 2022 may be the last time WWE fans see Big E perform in the ring.

#2 - Randy Orton's back issues may have caught up with him

Like Big E, Randy Orton is another superstar that has not wrestled in over a year. The Apex Predator's last outing in the ring came in May 2022, as he and Matt Riddle failed to defeat The Usos and become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

Taking a leave of absence after the match, it was revealed that Orton was suffering from extreme back issues, specifically a herniated disc on the L4-L5 level on his left side.

Recently, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select released a report that gave full details into The Viper's current condition:

"We’ve heard that he’s not yet cleared for in-ring training or action, and those we’ve spoken to say that there hasn’t been an extensive conversation about what the plans will be for Orton. As of now, before in-ring training resumes, Orton is planning to make a return to the ring. However, a lower back fusion isn’t typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many. Doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future isn’t a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we’ve told he’s “huge” as a result." (H/T Bleacher Report)

Regardless if last year was indeed the last match of Randy Orton's career, he undoubtedly will go down as one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time.

#1 - The mysterious absence of Aliyah from WWE

One performer whose injury at first seemed very regular has become the topic of debate amongst fans in recent months, that being Aliyah. The 28-year-old last wrestled in September 2022 as she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the WWE women's tag titles to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.

After the match, it was revealed that she was suffering from an elevated first rib and an AC Sprain. After her most recent match, Aliyah then went on to social media to thank her fans for their continued support in light of her injury:

"I am very grateful to get to do what I do and I hope my passion and efforts transcended thru your television screen. I don’t know what the future holds or when I’ll be back. But I just want to say thank you for everyone that has reached out. I really can’t wait to get back in the ring."

The ongoing mystery with Aliyah's injury is that she has seemingly been cleared to return for most of 2023. Despite this report, she has yet to return to WWE, casting doubt over her physical well-being.

