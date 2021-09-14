Big E breaks silence after winning WWE Championship

Big E has broken his silence after winning the WWE title on RAW.

Big E posted a tweet hours before RAW, stating that he intended to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase on the WWE Champion on the red brand. E didn't disappoint the WWE Universe one bit and did exactly what he said.

Big E defeated an exhausted Bobby Lashley to win the WWE title on RAW. The WWE Universe had been wanting to see Big E hold the WWE title for a while now. Soon after his win, Big E shared his thoughts on the same in a backstage interview:

"It's the moments that I think that I really treasure. I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the moment. I go out and the music hits, and that crowd has already seen me a dozen times tonight. To have people, to have peers [gets interrupted by The New Day]. It means the world to me.

"I think the dream for anyone in any vocation or craft is getting to do really cool things to get to the top of your craft but to do it with your best friends," said Big E.

Big E has finally won the big one

Big E remained a mainstay on the WWE roster for years on end as a mid-card act. His waning career on the main roster was saved by the creation of The New Day in 2014. The faction immediately became a hot act on WWE TV. The New Day has sold an insane amount of merchandise over the years.

A short while ago, WWE named The New Day the greatest tag team in company history. The trio trumped some of the best WWE tag teams of all time to secure the coveted spot. Big E's in-ring skills and charisma had a lot to do with the team's success over the years.

Big E has finally won the top title and it would be pretty interesting to see how the promotion handles his reign in the coming weeks.

