Big E calls Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship match loss against Brock Lesnar 'disrespectful'

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston's dream run as the WWE Champion began at WrestleMania last year and met a cruel end at the hands of Brock Lesnar who won the title in seconds. Following that, Kingston never got another shot at the title.

Big E discussed this episode during his recent appearance on Talking Smack and said that decision was disrespectful. Talking about his honest take on Kofi Kingston's loss, Big E said:

"Kofi, I would say, is far too humble to do the right thing. But I am going to say this because it has never been said, not publicly, but Kofi is a guy who has had his leg cut out from underneath him. To see what happened in his match against Brock Lesnar and then to see no title opportunity after that, going back into the tag team division... That's disrespectful."

At this point, the Miz interfered and said that he was also a WWE Champion at one point of time. However, he also lost his momentum after losing his title and had to work extremely hard in order to try and get back into the title picture.

Miz then pointed out that the reason why he is insisting that Big E should get more serious is that he wants the New Day member to make the best use of his opportunity.

Big E then hit back by saying that Miz didn't have to wait for eleven years for a single shot at the title. Miz further argued that he only blames himself for not being where he was. And Big E stressed on the fact that those things are easy to say when someone gets one opportunity after another be involved in the WWE World Title picture, but that was not the case with Kofi Kingston.

Big E talks WWE world title picture, takes shots at Roman Reigns and John Cena

Ever since Big E began his Single's run on SmackDown, several viewers have been vocal about how they want the New Day member to undergo a few changes. In short, they want him to get more serious on the roster.

However, Big E feels that after being goofy for his entire WWE career, he can't turn serious suddenly just because he wants to compete for the Universal Championship. He refused to be a 'lite' version of WWE's biggest babyfaces, Roman Reigns and John Cena.

Instead, Big E wants to be himself and rely solely on his merits to reach the top of the division and challenge for the gold on SmackDown. He is confident of getting a shot at the Universal Championship soon and hopefully; things will take a right turn for Big E on WWE's blue brand.