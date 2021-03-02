"It’s something I’m extremely excited about" - Big E set to launch educational animated series 

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E is all set to launch a new animated series that focuses on educating children about Black history. The WWE Superstar will be teaming with Jonathan Devonport and Andreas Hale in this venture.

The former member of The New Day has been working on this project for some time now and has the full support of WWE. Big E chose to invest in such a project knowing how important it is to share the knowledge of Black history with the younger generation.

Big E recently sat down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his latest venture. E revealed how excited he was for the project and also provided some intel on what the show would be like. The new series titled "Our Heroes Rock" explores Black history's heroes through the medium of hip-hop and science fiction.

"It’s something I’m extremely excited about. I’m working with my partners, Jonathan Devonport and Andreas Hale. And what we’re doing is we’re using science fiction, we’re using animation, and we’re using hip hop to tell the story of our heroes, Black figures, whose stories aren’t told enough."

We did it!!!!!



We hit our initial goal of $75k in one week.



AND on @WWEBigE’s birthday!!!!



Me and @TheRealDavenpoe are doing the Tootsie Roll in celebration!



We ain’t done! On to our stretch goal of $150k to extend the length and up the quality. https://t.co/mHkiptQzqO pic.twitter.com/Y9y5fQClrb — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) March 1, 2021

Big E also started a Kickstarter for the animated series and has found much success. In a matter of one week, the show had over $75,000 pledged to it. The Kickstarter focuses on telling the story of Ruby Bridges, an African-American civil rights icon.

The show will also shine a spotlight on other historical figures such as Medgar Evers, Ida B. Wells, and Nina Simone.

What is next for Big E in WWE?

Big E is the current Intercontinental Champion but was not seen on last week's episode of SmackDown. He had suffered a brachial plexus injury as a result of an attack from Apollo Crews on a previous episode. WWE confirmed that E would be recuperating at home until he felt better.

Advertisement

Despite suffering a serious injury, we can be sure that Big E will be looking to make a swift return. He will definitely be returning with a vengeance and will look to put the Apollo Crews in his place.

Besides this, Big E will also have to keep an eye out for Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style has been looking like a legitimate challenger to E's Intercontinental Championship for some time now.