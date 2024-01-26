Big E to make WWE return and announce massive first-time-ever match at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility 

Big E is a former WWE Champion and one of the most popular performers of the past decade or so. He is a former NXT Champion and Intercontinental Champion, but his true rise in pro wrestling came as part of The New Day.

Recently, Big E himself, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods appeared on WWE's The Bump. While on the show, Big E pitched a unique match to take place at WrestleMania 40 called the "Meaty Men Invitational." This concept is born out of Big E's desire to see big meaty men going against each other, which he has spoken about often.

There is a chance that Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment brass like this idea and decide to execute it. This narrative could then lead to Big E returning on either RAW or SmackDown to make the announcement for the big-time bout.

Some of the WWE Superstars who could potentially be featured in the proposed WrestleMania bout are some of the best in the world. Bronson Reed and Ivar, for example, are two standout candidates. Otis could also fit in nicely.

Other superstars who could compete include Veer Mahaan, Sanga, Omos, Odyssey Jones, Akam, Rezar, Karrion Kross, Luke Gallows, Bobby Lashley, Sheamus, Xyon Quinn, and Von Wagner. In a perfect world, Big E could also come out of retirement to both compete in and win the epic bout. Whether he returns to the ring or not, a comeback on WWE television to announce the proposed idea is certainly possible.

Several big matches could take place at WWE WrestleMania 40 based on what went down on RAW

WWE WrestleMania 40 is rapidly approaching and fans are very curious as to which superstars will be on the match card. There have been a lot of rumors over what matches will be made, with Monday Night RAW seemingly teasing several high-profile bouts.

For example, Gunther confronted Seth Rollins in the ring during the latest episode of the red brand. The Ring General made it clear that he intends to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. From there, he wants to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Another match that was teased on the red brand's latest episode was CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes. The two popular superstars had an epic verbal confrontation that nearly led to the duo coming to blows. They could certainly battle at WrestleMania 40.

Supposing those two matches take place, the final bout that could headline WrestleMania 40 may be Roman Reigns vs. The Rock. The Tribal Chief could defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against The Brahma Bull.

