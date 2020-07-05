Big E makes a bold claim about The Undertaker

Big E also explained why The Undertaker might not be able to deliver classics.

He believes that The Undertaker still has a few matches left in him.

Big E has his reservations about The Undertaker's retirement

WWE Superstar and New Day member Big E addressed The Undertaker's retirement from WWE while appearing on The Sports Bubble with Jensen Karp podcast recently. Big E revealed his honest take on The Deadman calling it a day and said that he could see The Undertaker return for a few more matches, provided they are all cinematic.

Talking about The Undertaker, Big E revealed that he first thought that 'Taker had retired when the latter took off his gloves and laid them down. However, that was not the case. Big E then went on to say that he liked The Undertaker's match against AJ Styles, and he believes that the WWE icon can still be a part of such cinematic matches.

Talking about The Undertaker's retirement, Big E said,

"I thought he was done when he took off the gloves and laid them down, so I don't know. An athlete's retirement, whether it's in wrestling or not, it can be very shaky. We all were wrapped up in 'The Last Dance' and obviously, MJ retired and then unretired, and it's very common."

"And you know, with a guy as popular as The Undertaker, what I thought was the cinematic match, the match with AJ [Styles], I thought was incredible. And I think he can continue to have those kinds of matches."

Big E on cinematic matches in WWE and who can be a part of them

Big E also talked about WWE's use of cinematic matches in the last few months and how it could be useful for someone like The Undertaker. Big E further went on to suggest that The Undertaker can call the shots as he pleases and it wouldn't be surprising if he made a return in a short period of time.

"I think the cinematic match style, I think is kind of best for a guy like Undertaker who's older, who might not be able to have the 25-minute classics in the ring that he would want at his age. So, I could see him continuing to do, like, cinematic matches for a few more years. But, you know, it's kind of - I guess it's his call, you know. He has the leverage to make the decision when he wants to walk away or not. I don't know. I'm not going to make any declarations because I wouldn't be surprised one bit if he returns." (h/t WrestlingINC)

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

For now, the Undertaker has stated that he is happy to step away from the ring and leave the opportunities for the younger talents in WWE. However, it appears that his eventual return hasn't been ruled out by Big E just yet.