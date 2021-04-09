"An undeniable star" - Big E admires a top African-American WWE Superstar

Big E has been one of WWE's top superstars for some time. Given his experience, the Intercontinental Champion is a great judge of talent. In a recent interview, E gave props to some of WWE's top African-American superstars, including Bianca Belair.

The former New Day member recently discussed a variety of topics with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, including African-American representation in WWE and a few of its African-American superstars.

Big E singled out some superstars that he believes are great representatives of African-American talent in WWE. He mentioned both Sasha Banks and Bobby Lashley, but specifically praised The EST, Bianca Belair.

"You look at Bianca. She's an undeniable star to me. Same thing with Sasha. You look at Bobby like you look at all the black talent on this card from top to bottom and I just think, man, there's so many people who are deserving, who are incredibly talented and you see that throughout our industry. It’s something I started paying more attention to in the last few years... is that even outside our company, they're just so many really talented black wrestlers who are unique, who don't have to lean on stereotypes, who can be themselves, who can be nerds or just present themselves in a unique way. And that's something that I'm really proud of," Big E said.

Big E also mentioned how proud he is that many African-American wrestlers can now be themselves rather than having to lean on stereotypes.

Big E faces Apollo Crews at WrestleMania 37

One of the many African-American stars who has maximized his opportunities is Apollo Crews. Crews, who now dons a new Nigerian Tribal Chief gimmick, is set to take on Big E at WrestleMania 37 for the Intercontinental Championship.

Apollo Crews is intent on taking the title away from Big E, and the two will battle it out in a Nigerian Drum Fight.

The match will be quite the spectacle, especially since such a match has never been seen before. Who do you expect to win the Nigerian Drum Fight? Big E or Apollo Crews?