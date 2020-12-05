Big E reacts to new entrance theme; Wale responds

This week on WWE SmackDown, Big E debuted a new entrance theme when making his way out to the ring for his match. Not only did he debut a new theme, but he also brought back the chalk dust he used earlier in his career when performing under the "Five Count" gimmick.

Big E took to Twitter to let the WWE Universe know that his new entrance theme has been sung by none other than by American rapper Wale. The estranged New Day member thanked Wale and said that he had been a fan of the "living legend" since before he was a well-known WWE Superstar.

I was a @Wale fan well before anyone cared to know my name. Eternally grateful to get to come out to a living legend’s music. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) December 5, 2020

Wale reciprocated Big E's gratitude by replying to him. He said that he is a fan of the "future WWE champ."

We stan the future WWE champ. U know I got u for life bro RNC https://t.co/KwvIEYVRTo — Wale (@Wale) December 5, 2020

The name of the song has not been officially stated by Big E, WWE, or Wale yet.

Big E on this week's SmackDown

During the 2020 WWE Draft, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods were drafted over to RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown. It resulted in The New Day splitting up for the first time since their inception in early 2014.

Since then, Big E has been performing as a singles competitor on the blue brand, while occasionally teaming up with other Superstars in multi-man tag team matches.

On this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the former Intercontinental Champion teamed up with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio to take on the trio of Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler, and Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match.

Big E and his team walked out as the winners after Bryan pinned Sami Zayn with a roll-up to pay tribute to Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, who passed away this week.