WWE News: Big E reveals if there were plans to add more members to The New Day

Big E reveals that there were plans to add more members to The New Day

What's the story?

The New Day has always been seen as a trio, but Big E recently revealed that there were once plans to add to their faction when the three stars first came together.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day didn't have the best start to life as a trio with the WWE Universe reacting badly to the group's original debut. Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and Big E weren't doing a lot outside of the group, so it was a fantastic idea for the three stars to come together and accomplish much bigger things.

In the years that they have been together, The New Day has already become the longest reigning Tag Team Champions in WWE history as well as being four-times Tag Team Champions.

The three stars came together and made their gimmick work after their debut failed and have been seen as a successful faction ever since.

The heart of the matter

Despite The New Day always being seen as Kingston, Woods and Big E, the former NXT Champion recently revealed in an interview with The State Journal-Register that there were once plans to add more members to the group to make it a much bigger faction.

"The thing is when we first decided to [form the New Day], we honestly saw ourselves as a faction. (Coutesy of WrestingInc) We had ideas of adding people along of way. But honestly I'm very glad we ended up as a trio because I can't imagine it as anything else. We want to be equipped to do anything, whether it's tags or singles. We definitely think that is a possibility and something we're very open to, and we do believe strongly the three of us have the ability to carry that out well."

As far as the future goes, The New Day have been together for more than four years now and even though The WWE Universe has already sounded off about a potential break up, Big E thinks that the trio still has a lot more to accomplish.

"A lot of people are very quick to preach breaking up. And there are times, even like a year and a half ago where it seems like [people say], 'Hey, these guys really haven't done anything. Let's break them up.' We feel like as a trio we have legs to continue for a very long time. And that could mean we move on from the happy, clappy, gospel-inspired music, but stay a trio. Or we move on to singles. There's so many incarnations of this group that have yet to really be forged and fleshed out."

What's next?

The New Day is currently embroiled in a feud with Sanity on SmackDown Live which recently ended with them on the losing end of a tables match at Extreme Rules.

