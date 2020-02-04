Big E reveals which WWE star he feels is the "most physically impressive"

The big man of the New Day has faced this former star many times.

By himself, New Day member Big E is one of the strongest Superstars in all of WWE. Since he's been a member of the main roster from 2013, he has faced many other wrestlers in the WWE.

During his weekly appearance on the New Day: Feel the Power podcast, the multi-time Tag Team Champion revealed that he thinks Cesaro is the "most physically impressive" WWE Superstar. SEScoops.com carried a report on the conversation.

The Bar and the New Day have squared off many times in the ring and often with titles on the line. Being across the ring from the Swiss Superman has given Big E and the rest of the New Day a fresh and respectful perspective regarding one of the most underrated wrestlers of all time.

“I always think Cesaro and his strength… I think at the time when we first started New Day, I was probably about 305, 310 [lbs.]. And I would always suggest things, but I always love doing with him a drop down spot, so something where I drop down, I go for the leapfrog, and he catches me out of midair like it’s nothing, just every time.”

As both men were the strength of their respective teams, Big E often found himself directly opposed to the Swiss Superman during matches. He went on to heap praise on Cesaro.

“He’s the most physically impressive man in [pro] wrestling, I think, because he can do it all. He’s quick enough and agile enough to do lucha stuff. He can be a base for you. He can do springboard. What a frightening human being!”

Both teams anchored the tag team division in the WWE for the last five years. No matter which brands they were on, they always found themselves fighting each other and the Usos for supremacy.

Former WWE Champ Kofi Kingston also praised Cesaro, claiming that he (Cesaro) "would put him over to the ends of the Earth". Kingston also added that in a match with the Swiss Superman "everything is going to work out because of what he brings to the ring as a performer."