Big E teases special WrestleMania 37 moment involving The New Day [Exclusive]

WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E has teased a possible reunion with fellow New Day members Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 37.

In October 2020, Big E remained a member of the WWE SmackDown roster after being chosen as the No. 17 pick in the WWE Draft. Kingston and Woods were collectively selected as the No. 16 pick by RAW, meaning they had to separate from Big E.

Big E is set to go one-on-one against Apollo Crews this Sunday, while Kingston and Woods will face AJ Styles and Omos on Saturday. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino, Big E said it is “definitely a possibility” that he could be involved in The New Day's entrance.

“Man, that’s a great question. That’s a great point. I watch those guys with pride. I’d love to be part of anything they do. I will always root for them regardless of what they’re doing. Yeah, there’s definitely a possibility. I’m in town, so we’ll find out. We’ll see. That’s why you watch the show, you know, that’s why you watch the show. I don’t wanna divulge anything yet, so we shall see.”

Big E’s success without Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

Big E is a two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion

Big E’s last match alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods took place on the October 16, 2020, episode of WWE SmackDown. The popular trio defeated Cesaro, Sheamus, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a six-man tag team match.

Following a feud with Sheamus, Big E defeated Sami Zayn on the Christmas Day episode of WWE SmackDown to win the Intercontinental Championship.

Big E has retained his Intercontinental Championship against Apollo Crews, Sami Zayn, and Shinsuke Nakamura in recent months. His match against Crews at WrestleMania 37 will have a Nigerian Drum Fight stipulation.

