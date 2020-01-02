Big E tipped to face The Fiend in WrestleMania 36 main event

Big E is yet to face Bray Wyatt's alter-ego

Speaking on the latest episode of his After The Bell podcast, Corey Graves predicted that Big E will challenge “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 36.

One of the featured matches at WrestleMania 35 saw Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship from Daniel Bryan, and now Graves believes it is time for another member of The New Day to receive a high-profile moment on WWE’s biggest stage.

“My prediction for the main event of WrestleMania this year, with the Universal Championship on the line: The Fiend, the reigning Champion, will defend against Big E from The New Day.

“I said it here on After The Bell, it is about time for Big E to get his just due and have his opportunity at a big-time singles run. I think Big E versus The Fiend under the bright lights of WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida could be truly memorable.”

Big E’s WWE career highlights

The majority of Big E’s WWE highlights have come as part of The New Day, but he also had a singles run on the main roster in 2013 and 2014.

As well as his seven Tag Team titles alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, the 285-pounder held the NXT Championship for 153 days (December 2012-May 2013) and the Intercontinental Championship for 167 days (November 2013-May 2014).

