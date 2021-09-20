5 WWE Championship Matches for Big E

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Big E cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase, defeated an injured Bobby Lashley, and won his first WWE Championship.

The win saw the culmination of a long journey for Big E who has spent years earning his dues as part of the always-entertaining New Day. He even celebrated with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, suggesting the group may reunite.

The victory was met with a wave of support for Big E, whose consistently entertaining presence on WWE has finally paid off. His victory was a feel-good moment that WWE will do well to maintain throughout his upcoming title reign.

While it remains to be seen just where Big E's first run will take him, there's no shortage of potential challengers for him. Given Big E is new to being a top singles star, there are plenty of fresh matches we can see him in for the first time.

This is an interesting time to win the belt with the road to WrestleMania very close. If Big E can deliver early on in his title reign, perhaps WWE will decide to give him a big-time match at the grandest stage of them all.

#5 Big E vs. Jinder Mahal

Mahal previously won the WWE Championship in 2017

While Big E vs. Jinder Mahal may not jump off the screen like a dream match, pairing Mahal, Veer and Shanky with The New Day could be a success. The two trios going at it creates the potential for several different pairings and matches.

This would be somewhat different from what we've seen out of WWE lately as both champion and challenger will be able to compete regularly in the build-up.

The charismatic, fun-loving New Day will also contrast well with the intensity of Mahal and his cronies. While this may not be a title-reign-defining bout, Big E and Mahal are comfortable in the main event and could put on a fun program together.

