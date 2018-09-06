WWE News: Big Matches are planned for Shawn Michaels, but not with The Undertaker

The chances of Shawn's return are currently 80%

What's the story?

Shawn Michaels will be always remembered as one of the most innovative superstars. Since Shawn Michaels was forced to retire from in-ring performance after his last match with The Undertaker, he has transitioned into a backstage role for WWE.

Since then, he hasn't come out of retirement and every WWE fan has chanted "One More Match" over and over again. But this never happened, even though WWE also wanted to make this dream come reality.

In case you didn't know...

This week on Raw Shawn Michaels made his appearance on Raw to express his views on the upcoming match between The Undertaker and Triple H at WWE Super Show Down PPV on October 6.

As he went on say about the match he was confronted by none other than The Undertaker himself. There in that segment, a possible in-ring return of Shawn Michaels was teased but nothing was cleared until now.

The heart of the matter

According to the Brad Shepard of Barnburner Radio’s Fired Up podcast, WWE is currently planning to get Shawn Michaels out of his retirement. And they are considering not one, but two matches for him. One with current WWE champion A.J Styles and another one with NXT superstar Johnny Gargano.

The chances of Shawn's return currently are 80% and if all things go right then we might be seeing these two dream matches that every fan has ever wanted. And according to the ringsidenews, he might also face The Undertaker as of seeing what happened between the two superstars this week on Raw in a heated segment (credit to the ringsidenews).

“What I’m told is something about this internally feels a bit different. Now that’s just speculation based on the internal feeling in WWE. Nothing is confirmed. I just found that very interesting.”

What's next?

Though we aren't absolutely sure whether Shawn Michaels will wrestle one more time or not, this might happen sooner rather than later, as the fans think. It will be curious to see how WWE will set-up these matches.

The fog of speculation will be cleared in the coming months in regards to whether HBK will wrestle one more time or not, and, if he did, who he will face.

