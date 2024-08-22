Big name who would flourish under Triple H, former NXT Champion - 4 AEW wrestlers besides Ricky Starks who should jump to WWE next

There has been a lot of movement in the pro wrestling world lately, especially in the direction of WWE. Numerous AEW stars have either left the promotion or are rumored to potentially be on their way out and heading to the Triple H-led company.

Lexis King, Shawn Spears, Andrade, Jade Cargill, CM Punk, and Ethan Page have all made a splash in the past year. The likes of Penta El Zero Mieda, Jose The Assistant, Fenix, and Daniel Garcia are also rumored to be potentially making the jump.

Perhaps the one fans are most intrigued by is Ricky Starks. The underutilized AEW talent is heavily speculated to be jumping ship, yet these names mentioned might not be the only ones to head to the Stamford-based company.

There are numerous other talented wrestlers who should return or debut under Triple H. This article will take a look at a list of names not already rumored to be switching companies who absolutely should as soon as they're legally able to do so.

Below are four AEW wrestlers besides Ricky Starks who should jump to WWE next.

#4. Malakai Black should return with or without Buddy Matthews

Malakai Black is one of the best wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling even if his booking leaves a lot to be desired. He leads The House Of Black, a stable that has also featured Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart.

Prior to joining All Elite Wrestling, the spooky star competed in WWE under the name Aleister Black. While on the former black and gold brand, Aleister managed to hold the NXT Championship and really took the brand by storm with his fantastic wrestling and spooky personality.

While Black's time on the main roster under Vince McMahon was disappointing, the same can be said about his time in AEW. He was never booked better than he was under Triple H, so a return would be perfect. It is just a shame that Buddy Matthews won't be joining him if he does make a comeback.

#3. Keith Lee's time in AEW hasn't worked out

Keith Lee is a monster of a man currently in All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the Tony Khan-led promotion in early 2022. While many fans expected big things from Lee, his run has sadly been mired by bad booking and health complications.

Just like Aleister Black, Keith Lee was in WWE before joining AEW. He was released by Vince McMahon after joining the main roster but found plenty of success on NXT. In fact, he held the NXT Championship and North American Title at the same time.

While Lee is currently out of action and isn't active anyway, a recent report indicated that his contract with AEW is expiring soon. If that is indeed correct and Lee can be healthy in the near future, a return to WWE could be a good move. Just like Black, he found his greatest success under Triple H and may be able to replicate the success again on a bigger platform.

#2. Jamie Hayter would be a hit in WWE

Jamie Hayter is one of the most talented female competitors in All Elite Wrestling. It could be argued that she and Kris Statlander are the best two in the promotion. Unfortunately, Jamie has been absent of late and some have questioned when, and if, she'll return, given reports of backstage drama.

Unlike the other stars on this list, Jamie doesn't have much in the way of past ties to WWE. She had one match for the sports entertainment titan in which she lost to the powerful Piper Niven on NXT UK in around two minutes.

Despite not having much history with WWE, she would be excellent in the company. Hayter working with some of the best female wrestlers in the world would only help her stand out further as a big deal and elevate Jamie's career to the next level.

#1. Cesaro would be great in the Triple H era

Claudio Castagnoli is a fitness freak and one of the most athletically gifted wrestlers in the world. Upon joining All Elite Wrestling, many hoped the underrated star would finally find success as a top star. Instead, he has been demoted to Ring of Honor and otherwise stuck in the Blackpool Combat Club.

While in WWE, Claudio was known as Cesaro and he found a lot of success. He is a former United States Champion and a seven-time tag team champion. He also won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Cesaro left WWE in early 2022 to try and find the elusive success as a singles star which he struggled to find under Vince McMahon. Unfortunately, Triple H took over months later and he had already signed with AEW. If he were to return, the Swiss star could finally find the big push many feel he deserves.

