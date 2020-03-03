Big news on Money in the Bank 2020 confirmed

Brock Lesnar at Money in the Bank 2019.

The 2020 edition of the WWE Money in the Bank PPV has been confirmed to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on May 10th.

The arena announced the big news with MITB being the first PPV which will be held after WrestleMania 36.

The tickets for Money in the Bank will go on sale on March 13th at 10:00 AM ET onwards. The fans who would like to purchase tickets during the pre-sale round can do so from March 11th on Ticketmaster. Citi Cardmembers can also get the tickets during a special pre-sale on March 10th.

The Royal Farms Arena last hosted the Extreme Rules PPV in 2017.

The last edition of Money in the Bank had 12 matches with Brock Lesnar infamously entering the men's MITB match in the dying stages to push Mustafa Ali from the ladder and capture the briefcase. Bayley won the Women's briefcase, which she would successfully cash in on the same night on Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

The PPV also had a solid Universal Championship match between AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

This year's MITB show should also have two customary matches with the briefcase on the line and the fans would ideally hope for the company to be on top of their game when it comes to the booking.

