RAW Superstar reportedly set to get big push up the card soon

One of the biggest feuds that has been taking place on WWE RAW for the past few weeks is the one between Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black. The two upstarts managed to grab eyeballs with their terrific match at TLC and have had two more brilliant matches following that.

While Buddy Murphy seems to have joined Seth Rollins' new stable, people have been wondering what will happen to Aleister Black now. As per Cageside Seats, the former NXT Champion is still set to get a major push soon.

Aleister Black is still on track for a big push up the card, which could come sooner rather than later.

There had been reports that stated that Paul Heyman is very fond of Buddy Murphy and Aleister Black, and wants to make the two major stars. While some speculated that Black and Murphy may form a tag-team soon, Dave Meltzer had stated that it was never WWE's intention to push the two as a team.

While Black managed to pick up a win against the former Cruiserweight Champion on RAW, it is clear that Murphy is in line for a massive push as part of Seth Rollins' stable. It is not clear at this point if WWE plans to continue the program between Black and Murphy, although it does not seem very likely.

However, with Murphy joining Rollins and AOP, Aleister Black may align himself with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe - two men who have taken it upon themselves to stop 'The Messiah' from running roughshod over RAW.

With Aleister Black's popularity with the WWE Universe, there is no doubt that the RAW Superstar will be winning his first main roster singles Championship this year. It will be interesting to see what Paul Heyman has planned for the master of the Black Mass.

