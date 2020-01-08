Big Show comments on his return to WWE RAW

Soumik Datta

The Big Show

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE veteran The Big Show made his return to television for the first time in over a year, as the former WWE World Champion evened up the numbers game for the duo of Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in their on-going feud with Seth Rollins and AOP.

Show, whose return has received quite the reception, has now taken to Twitter in order to address his comeback, as the veteran also commented on Joe and Owens by giving them a big shoutout in his own way.

The Big Show's last hiatus in WWE

Prior to his big return on this week's episode of RAW, The Big Show was last seen on WWE TV back in 2018 when he formed a temporary alliance with the duo of Cesaro and Sheamus- collectively known as The Bar- but eventually turned his back on the former SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions as Show performed his KO punch on Cesaro backstage. Following his angle with The Bar, Show was written off television due to a hamstring injury and hasn't been seen since the first RAW of 2020.

Big Show comments on his return

Upon his return to WWE TV, The Big Show teamed up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe on this week's RAW, as the three men faced the menacing trio of Seth Rollins, Akam, and Rezar in a main event that ended in an absolute chaos.

With both teams set to face each other in a "fist fight" on next week's RAW, Show has now taken to Twitter and has commented on his return, as he stated that it was great for him to return to RAW and compete in his first match for the red brand in years. The former World Champion also praised by Joe and Owens in his own way.

Great to return to #Raw for my first match on Monday night in years! Teaming up with @SamoaJoe and @FightOwensFight last night was awesome, two very talented young men. And as for next week's "fist fight" ... I'll leave this here. 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/uBmavoai4o — “The Big Show” Paul Wight (@WWETheBigShow) January 7, 2020