Big theory revealed on match finish being changed after accidental unmasking on RAW (Exclusive)

Reckoning, aka Mia Yim, of RETRIBUTION, made her in-ring RAW debut on the latest episode, and it could not have gone any worse for the former NXT Superstar.

In what seemed like a botch, Reckoning lost her mask during the match against Dana Brooke. A majority of the fans expected Reckoning to pick up a dominant win over Dana Brooke. However, Brooke got the win with the destructive roll-up on RAW!

During the latest edition of SK Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE lead writer Vince Russo had an interesting theory regarding why Reckoning lost the RAW match.

Russo was confident that Reckoning was originally scheduled to win, but the match's finish was changed after she lost her mask. Russo explained to Dr. Chris Featherstone that he was sure that Mia Yim accidentally losing her mask led to the finish being changed on the fly.

Here's what Russo and Featherstone discussed about the RAW match:

Russo: Bro, let me ask you a question? Her mask came off, right?

Featherstone: Yep.

Russo: Accidentally?

Featherstone: Yes.

Russo: I bet that's why they beat her. I guarantee you, bro, she was supposed to go over in the match. She lost that mask throughout the match, and I guarantee you they changed the finish. I guarantee you.

Featherstone: That was an audible in the ref's ear, huh?

Russo: I'm telling you because there is no other way you can make sense out of it. That's the only way you can make sense. She lost the mask. Vince got freaking pissed off. He is sitting there at Gorilla Position, and they are buzzing the referee to change the finish. There's no other way that makes sense. No way.

Featherstone: I agree; there is really no way. She beats up Dana Brooke handily a few weeks back, so much that she loses her spot at Survivor Series. And without any type of build to this, going to a regular match. And Dana Brooke hardly ever wins matches. And they are building RETRIBUTION just for Reckoning to lose the match. That's really interesting. I think that definitely could be the case.

