Big Triple Threat match announced for tonight's WWE RAW

These two go at it again tonight on RA, with Nia Jax thrown into the mix, as well.

Tonight's live edition of WWE RAW, emanating once again from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL, will feature a huge Women's division match. Nia Jax takes on both Asuka and Shayna Baszler in a Triple Threat match.

All three women will also be competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on May 10th, along with Lacey Evans, Dana Brooke, and whoever wins this Friday's match between Mandy Rose and Carmella.

Per WWE:

Before they meet in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match one week from Sunday, Asuka, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will battle in a Triple Threat Match tonight on Raw. All three women have been dominant in recent weeks, and they all bring their own devastating style to this huge showdown. They'll surely be looking to punish their competition and leave them hurt before they risk it all at WWE Money in the Bank. Who will leave with a statement-making victory heading into WWE Money in the Bank? Find out on Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA! (H/T WrestlingInc)

What else can we look forward to on tonight's RAW?

All three competitors are known for their hard-hitting style, with both Asuka and Baszler quite adept at submission moves. Plus, could Asuka be looking to get some payback on Nia Jax on behalf of her partner Kairi Sane?

We will also witness the contract signing between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and his challenger Seth Rollins tonight.