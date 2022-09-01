Big update on WWE's possible plans for The Undertaker's future

A major potential update has come out on WWE's future plans for The Undertaker.

Mark Calaway wrestled his final WWE match at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year. During SummerSlam 2022 week, Calaway debuted the "Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show." The veteran has two more shows slated ahead of the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in Cardiff, Wales.

PWInsider is reporting that the WWE Universe can expect more such events featuring Calaway in the future. WWE has also been working to come up with more ideas to utilize the legend, now that he is retired for good. The outlet was told that The Deadman is "far above and beyond everyone else" regarding popularity among fans.

The Undertaker broke through the pop culture barrier during his time in WWE

There haven't been many WWE Superstars who managed to become popular names outside the pro-wrestling industry. This elite list consists of the likes of Hulk Hogan, John Cena, The Rock, and, last but certainly not least, The Undertaker.

The Phenom's eerie gimmick of a dead guy possessing supernatural powers quickly became a hit among the fans during the early '90s. Over the next two decades, he revitalized his career on more than one occasion by adding new layers to his character.

Two years ago, he took on AJ Styles in a Boneyard match at WrestleMania 36. The WWE Universe heavily praised the cinematic presentation of the bout, ending with Styles being buried alive.

The Undertaker was given a well-deserved retirement ceremony at Survivor Series 2020. For those who are unaware, he made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1990.

He headlined the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony, with none other than then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon inducting him. McMahon was full of praise for Calaway during his induction speech. The WWE legend received a loud ovation from fans in attendance and delivered a heartfelt speech.

The Undertaker doesn't wrestle anymore, but his fans can rejoice to know that the promotion is doing everything in its power to utilize him as much as possible. It will undoubtedly be a treat for his fans if he takes on a non-wrestling role on WWE TV somewhere down the line.

