WWE News: Big Van Vader Passes Away at 63

Rest In Peace to The Man Called Vader

One of few wrestlers to compete in WWE, WCW and NJPW

Wrestling Legend Big Van Vader passed away Monday Night as reported by his son through Vader's Twitter account.

It is with a heavy heart to inform everyone that my father, Leon White, passed away on Monday night (6/18/18) at approximately 7:25pm. pic.twitter.com/dP4CNaMuXa — Big Van Vader (@itsvadertime) June 20, 2018

The cause of Vader's death was a bout with a severe case of Pneumonia. His son used his father's Twitter account to state that he was making progress in fighting against the illness, but that his heart gave out Monday night.

Vader was told by doctors back in November 2016 that he would suffer heart failure before 2019 and sparked interest from wrestling fans to see him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame before his passing. Sadly, this would not come to pass.

His last match for WWE took place on the June 11, 2012, episode of Monday Night Raw where he took on Heath Slater as the company was building towards Raw 1000.

The 2016 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony would be the last time he would make an appearance for the company as he inducted NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling Legend, Stan Hansen into the Hall of Fame.

Throughout Vader's career, his power and athleticism made him stand out from all the other wrestlers of his size and brought him success in every promotion he wrestled for during his prime.

Vader won multiple world championships for All Japan Pro Wrestling, NJPW, WCW and most of the other federations he competed in with exception to WWE.

He was also recognized by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Pro Wrestling Illustrated as the 1993 Wrestler of the Year.

Some of his biggest rivals during his career were Stan Hensen, Sting, Cactus Jack, Ron Simmons, and Ric Flair - m

WWE acknowledged his passing on Twitter shortly after the news broke, but whether he will be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in the near future remains to be seen.