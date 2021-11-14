5 biggest questions from WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Kevin Owens showed his true colors on WWE RAW as he turned heel and attacked Big E on Monday Night. His actions could push him in the WWE Championship picture for the next several weeks. Is WWE looking to give KO a push after reports of his possible exit resurfaced?

Liv Morgan won the biggest match of her career and earned a shot at the RAW Women’s Championship on Monday. She could soon end up winning her first major title in WWE. Will the creative team give her the chance to go all the way?

Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker were missing from the ring on WWE NXT, so Pete Dunne and Carmelo Hayes took the top spot on the cards instead. Is the company looking to move Dunne back into the NXT Championship scene soon?

Raquel Gonzalez also looked to exact revenge from Dakota Kai on Tuesday night. Will their rivalry go to the next level in the weeks to come?

WWE decided to make a few more changes to Survivor Series, as Aliyah and Sami Zayn lost their spots on SmackDown. Who will fill their spots for the blue brand?

Meanwhile, King Woods defeated Roman Reigns by disqualification on Friday night. After this victory, The Bloodline attacked him and took his crown. How will Woods respond moving forward?

Take a look at the five biggest questions from RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Why did WWE take Dominik Mysterio off of Team RAW?

WWE announced this year’s teams for Survivor Series on social media. The teams for RAW and SmackDown were announced without the superstars having to prove themselves in the ring.

As soon as the members were revealed, many fans wanted to know why Dominik Mysterio was added to Team RAW. WWE official Adam Pearce came out on the episode of RAW that followed and immediately admitted that Dominik did not fit on the team.

That being said, the young superstar got a chance to prove himself against the returning Bobby Lashley. But The All Mighty ripped through Dominik and made an example out of him before he picked up the easy win.

Why did WWE add Dominik to the match and pull him out just a few days later? Was Lashley's return planned this way, or did the creative team make a change at the last minute?

The way Dominik was defeated on RAW showed that he did not match the caliber of the other Superstars on Team RAW. With this outcome, WWE weakened the young Mysterio's standing on the red brand. Will Dominik, desperate to regain momentum, turn on his father and take his spot in this year’s Survivor Series?

