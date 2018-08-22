Biggest Winners and Losers from SmackDown last night

Joe viciously attacked the WWE Champion on Tuesday night.

After a blockbuster Summerslam, SmackDown was expected to carry on the momentum and advance some major storylines while igniting some new ones. It is safe to say that the show did not disappoint. This episode featured some of the most solid storytelling that the company has produced in years.

Here are the biggest winners and losers coming out of the August 21st episode of SmackDown.

Losers - The Miz and Daniel Bryan

The Miz will face Daniel Bryan in a mixed tag team match.

This is a rivalry that needs to culminate at Wrestlemania with a babyface Bryan finally avenging the loss to his longtime rival. But instead, we are going to get a mixed tag team match at Hell in a Cell featuring The Miz & Maryse against Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella.

It is hard to see the reason behind Brie's sudden involvement in this story. What is even more difficult to understand is what Bryan will gain out of winning a mixed tag team match in this heated rivalry.

The best thing that the WWE could have done here is to have Bryan chase a match with an unwilling Miz in order to gain revenge for his loss, similar to how Shawn Michaels chased The Undertaker before Wrestlemania 26.

Winners - Samoa Joe & AJ Styles

Samoa Joe ambushed Styles on SmackDown

Unlike The Miz and Daniel Bryan, this is a storyline that the WWE have booked perfectly till now. While family-based feuds in wrestling are known to get unwatchable more often than not, the greatness of these two performers has turned it into one of the hottest feuds in wrestling today.

Joe's continuous mind games with Styles by bringing his family into the picture continued on Tuesday as he cut a blistering promo after choking out the WWE Champion with a Coquina Clutch. It feels like this story is building towards a mouthwatering Hell in a Cell match at next month's pay-per-view.

