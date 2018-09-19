Biggest winners of this week's WWE

Sanjay Pradeep FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.48K // 19 Sep 2018, 20:31 IST

The first edition of WWE RAW and SmackDown LIve after Hell in a Cell is done and dusted. We witnessed various title defenses this week including a Universal championship match between Roman Reigns and acting General Manager of Monday Night RAW, Baron Corbin. This week also saw one of the biggest shocks as Aiden English turned on Rusev.

Now, it is time to analyze both the shows and the superstars in them. While some of the superstars could not carry their form from Hell in a Cell to their respective brands this week, some of them either bounced back or bettered their own performances. This post is all about the biggest winners of this week in WWE.

#5 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns faced Baron Corbin in a no DQ match.

Even though he cannot finish a match without interference these days, Roman Reigns powered his way to the winner's list this week. Although his Hell in a Cell match was jeopardized by a returning Brock Lesnar, he successfully defended his Universal Championship against Baron Corbin. He overcame all the odds to pick up the win and remain the Universal champion.

He was outnumbered 4 to 3 in the end. But the Big Dog put the lone wolf through a piercing spear for the referee's count to three. The Samoan Superstar is looking strong ahead of his Universal championship triple threat match at Jeddah, Saudi Arabia in November.

