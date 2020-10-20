This week on RAW, Peyton Royce was aligned with Lacey Evans as part of a Fatal Four-Way match, something which former partner Billie Kay felt the need to comment on.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce lost a match against The Riott Squad on RAW a few weeks ago. It meant that both women were forced to go down separate paths, but were able to face off one-on-one first. It was Royce who came out on top, but the two women were split for good when Kay was drafted over to SmackDown as part of the 2020 WWE Draft.

Interestingly, despite rumors that Royce was destined for big things on RAW as a singles star, this week she was pushed back into the tag team division alongside Evans.

Royce and Evans teamed up to take on WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, The Riott Squad, and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose, with the champions coming out on top.

It was an interesting match, since The Riott Squad had previously been moved over to SmackDown, but Jax and Baszler opened up the challenge to both brands so it was deemed acceptable.

Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans

Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans were obviously not on the same page throughout the match and had only been put together to make up the numbers. In the end, it was Evans who was pinned by Jax to secure the win.

Whilst the WWE Universe were watching the action unfold on Monday Night RAW, Billie Kay tweeted a message about her former partner.

Many fans were left wondering why Royce was taken from one team to another. However, it's not yet certain whether it's a long-term plan.