Billy Gunn reveals who convinced him to sign with AEW

Gunn is easily one of the best Tag Team wrestlers of his generation

Billy and his son, Austin are currently in a team called The Gunn Club in AEW

The one and only Billy Gunn (Pic Source: AEW)

Billy Gunn is probably one of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time. Looking back at his career in WWE, it's hard to see where he didn't fit into a team. Wrestling fans can look at The Smoking Gunns, New Age Outlaws, Billy & Chuck, etc. Between those teams, he has about 11 Tag Team Championships.

His singles career was fairly decent as well, having won the King of the Ring in 1999 as well as being a former Intercontinental Champion. As a member of D-Generation X, he finally went into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. While he and Road Dogg will eventually go in together as a team, it's safe to say that might be a while coming as he now works for AEW.

As both a performance and a backstage producer/coach, he's helping AEW mold the young talent in the back. He's even in a Tag Team with his son, Austin Gunn, as the Gunn Club. On AEW Unrestricted, Gunn revealed that it was Cody Rhodes who recruited him to the company.

Billy said that he had just been fired from 'another place' and was having fun on the indies. Essentially, Billy said that they need people around 'the main characters.'

He said:

"Me and Cody always had a great relationship and they reached out and said, 'Hey, would you like to be a part of this?' and I went, 'Where do I sign?'"

In AEW, so far, it sounds like the veterans are being put to good use as they help some of the younger stars get over and show them the finer points of the business.